VYPE U: TWCP Swim Standout Headed to the University of Maine

After years of hard work, dedication, and success in the pool, College Park senior, Isabelle Irani has committed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Maine.

Isabelle's passion for swimming began at the age of 7 after her parents enrolled her and her 3 siblings in the summer league team. By the age of 12, Isabelle began competing in USA Swimming as she was encouraged by her coaches. Flashforward to freshman year, Isabelle began to leave her mark on the CP Swim community.

"I love to swim because of the feeling you get while floating in the water," Isabelle Irani said. " I also enjoy how you feel after practice. You feel so accomplished and great about yourself."

Isabelle has qualified and competed at the district and regional levels each year in high school. During her sophomore year, she finaled at the State competition in her best race, 100M Butterfly. In addition, her 200M Medley Relay team placed 3rd at Regionals during her junior year. Isabelle has also been named the team MVP the past 3 years due to her high point scoring. Outside of school, Isabelle also competes for club team-Swim Streamline in Northampton.

"Each morning before school I will practice with CP Swim. We swim 2 times a week and workout in the weight room 3 times a week," Irani said. "Every afternoon, I practice with my club team in Spring."

Although Isabelle had swam all 4 years in high school, she was unsure if she wanted to competitively swim in college.

"I was not sure if I wanted to swim for college because I only wanted to compete for a team that really wanted me and a school that I really liked. I wanted it to be a perfect fit to swim," Isabelle Irani said.

After beginning to seriously consider school options at the end of her junior year, Isabelle began to realize what she truly wanted her college experience to look like.

"Once I started talking to them, I began to realize that I could not imagine a college experience without swimming," Isabelle Irani said.

The University of Maine became Isabelle's perfect fit. The aspects of a strong swim program, being close to family members, the natural sciences department, and getting to experience winter weather drew her to the university.

"The school fits me both athletically and academically. I will be attending on both athletic and academic scholarships," Irani said.

Isabelle will be majoring in Environmental Science and Ecology while at UMaine. She is thrilled to become a Black Bear next fall. But for now, Isabelle is focused on enjoying her last season with her CP teammates.

“The biggest thing I am taking away from CP Swim is that I perform best when I am not stressed out. My best races have happened when I was just having fun with my friends at the moment,” Isabelle Irani said.