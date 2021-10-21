SOMETHING TO PROVE: Kempner's Ome Ready to Show Off

KEMPNER FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE CALLING 2021 A “SOMETHING TO PROVE” SEASON.

"We're going to have a comeback season," junior linebacker/running back Chibuikem Ome said. "(Preseason magazines) ranked us, like, seventh (in the district)? I think that's crazy. We're the underdogs this season. I think we're going to show off.

"People aren't expecting us to do good, but we have great players, great athletes. A lot of talent. If we put our work and our athletic ability on the field, we'll be fine."

Kempner is a game back of the fourth and final playoff spot in District 10-5A, Division I with two more weeks left, and Ome is a big piece of the Cougars' talent.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder had 485 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven games last season. He's also the heart and soul of the defense as the middle linebacker.

This offseason, Ome – who runs a 4.5, 40-yard dash – worked on speed, strength and agility. He also focused on better technique and getting faster off the ball.

Ad

"People see a big dude and think I can't run too fast," Ome said. "They don't expect what's coming."

Sounds like someone who's ready to show it.

Ome talked more with VYPE.

...

VYPE: What motivates and inspires you?

OME: God, family, getting a full scholarship. I think getting an opportunity where they don't have to pay for my college and I can give back. That's what matters to me.

VYPE: Which do you prefer more, playing running back or linebacker?

OME: I like hitting, instead of being the one taking hits. At linebacker, I can be more explosive and handle a whole game better.

VYPE: Last year was your first varsity season. What did you take away from that?

OME: Experience is big. Learning from the hits, learning from the speed of the game. All of that is going to make me better. I worked more on linebacker than running back this offseason, because we need more people with my size and speed on the defense. I'm more comfortable there.

Ad

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.