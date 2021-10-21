SETTING FOR SUCCESS: Hightower’s Jordan Eases Into Comfort Zone

HIGHTOWER SENIOR SETTER ANAIAH JORDAN CAN’T HELP BUT THINK SOMETIMES ABOUT HOW FAR SHE’S COME.

When recalling her not- long-ago volleyball past, she delivers a quiet laugh that elicits, Seriously?

Just three years ago, Jordan was so talented that she was put on the varsity team as a freshman. And she could not, for the life of her, understand why.

"I was very nervous to be on the floor," Jordan said. "I would be on the court and think, 'Why am I even on varsity?' I was timid. I was scared to tell my setter how to set me or call my balls for serve-receive. Unbelievable, I know."

But Jordan always had the goods.

Coaches clearly saw something in her that she couldn't. Aside from raw talent, Jordan was a natural leader. It's why she gravitated toward playing setter not long after taking up volleyball about eight years ago.

Jordan liked that playing setter, the "quarterback" of the volleyball team, forced her to grow out of her comfort zone.

A generally reserved person, she embraced learning how to run the team and being a positive, uplifting influence.

"I'm not the kind of person to be happy for my own success," she said. "I'm happier for others' successes."

She consumes herself with others.

"I always want to help people," Jordan said. "As a setter, it's my job to put myself in everybody else's shoes and think quickly about what's the best possible situation to put our team in. Who's the best to set, who's off, who's on. It's difficult.

"There are so many options to consider and so many decisions to make in such a short amount of time."

But she thrives under pressure.

Jordan has had a tremendous season for the Hurricanes, compiling 371 assists, 225 digs, 162 kills and 66 aces in 94 sets. She is no longer that reluctant freshman.

Her confidence and communication skills have improved considerably, while, on the floor, her serves are more aggressive and she's better moving the ball around.

"My freshman year, I'd always just set to whoever I was facing," Jordan said, laughing. "Now I can move the ball to different hitters."

The last time Hightower made the playoffs was Jordan's freshman year. She's optimistic this year's team can snap that two-year skid.

"This is the team I've been waiting for since my sophomore year, because we've all had a chance to play with each other at least once in our volleyball careers," Jordan said. "Now that we're all together, all the pieces are fitting."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.