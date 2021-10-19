VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 9/19/21
5PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Duchesne
5PM - Field Hockey: Houston Christian vs. Awty
5PM - Volleyball: Houston Christian vs. Awty
5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. MacArthur
5:30PM - Volleyball: Nimitz vs. Davis
5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Jersey Village
5:30PM - Volleyball: Stratford vs. Cy Creek
5:30PM - Volleyball: Willis vs. Grand Oaks
6PM - Volleyball: New Tech vs. Austin Achieve
6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. La Porte
6:30PM - Volleyball: Weiss vs. Hendrickson
6:30PM - Volleyball: Fulshear vs. Lamar Consolidated
7:30PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. St. Anthony
7:30PM - Talk Show: Timberwolf Night in America
Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved