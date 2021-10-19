Mostly Cloudy icon
VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 9/19/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 9/19/21
5PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Duchesne

5PM - Field Hockey: Houston Christian vs. Awty

5PM - Volleyball: Houston Christian vs. Awty

5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. MacArthur

5:30PM - Volleyball: Nimitz vs. Davis

5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Jersey Village

5:30PM - Volleyball: Stratford vs. Cy Creek

5:30PM - Volleyball: Willis vs. Grand Oaks

6PM - Volleyball: New Tech vs. Austin Achieve

6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. La Porte

6:30PM - Volleyball: Weiss vs. Hendrickson

6:30PM - Volleyball: Fulshear vs. Lamar Consolidated

7:30PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. St. Anthony

7:30PM - Talk Show: Timberwolf Night in America

