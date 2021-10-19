IMPROVING HER GAME: Clements’ Liang A Leader for Rangers

IN A MATTER OF TWO YEARS, CLEMENTS’ JULIA LIANG WENT FROM FRESHMAN TEAM STANDOUT TO VARSITY TEAM MVP AS A SOPHOMORE.

The Rangers' senior setter has since worked tirelessly to grow her game. It started the summer before her sophomore year, when she made a conscientious effort to soak in anything and everything coaches threw her way. Taking in their advice and adapting her game to accommodate her desire to make varsity.

"I think definitely just improving my defense so I could play at the varsity level," Liang said of the difference. "Anticipating the ball better and reacting faster, throwing my body on the floor for balls. Not being as hesitant.

"As far as setting, I could've played varsity as a freshman. But in other aspects of the game, I was lacking. Becoming a more mature player and more aware in certain situations definitely helped me grow."

Ad

Liang was an honorable mention all-district selection last year. She led the team in assists (290) and aces (14) and added 79 digs and 16 kills.

This season, Liang leads the team in assists (741) with 33 kills, 36 aces and 199 digs.

"I've improved on a lot of aspects of my game," she said. "Now it's about using them and implementing them to help my team."

Liang credits her success to her teammates, who voted her as team MVP last season. After all, she said, a good setter is only as good as the hitters around her.

Clements has a nice mix of veterans in its attack in seniors Liang, outside hitter Kaylyn Taylor, middle Grace Cervenka and middle/outside Elizabeth Onyekwere, and promising young talent in junior middle Kaylin Daniels and junior outside hitter Samantha Spitznagel.

"With these seniors, I've been with them for three years. Time is key," Liang said. "And there's a lot of new hitters that have improved a lot and making them a major part of our offense is something I really look forward to."

Ad

Liang is as comfortable as she has ever been on the court. She is confident in herself and trusts her ability. The work she's put in shows in her status as a program leader.

"I love this team," Liang said. "Having people around you who push you to do better definitely motivates me to do better."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.