PLAYING WITH A CHIP: Doubt Dulles’ Graham At Your Own Risk

GOING BACK ALL THE WAY TO WHEN HE WAS SEVEN YEARS OLD – WHEN HE STARTED PLAYING FOOTBALL AND INITIALLY HATED IT – DULLES SENIOR RUNNING BACK DEVIN GRAHAM HAD A CHIP ON HIS SHOULDER.

'Chip' may be underselling it. Boulder is probably more appropriate.

"I have always been the smallest person on the field, and when I started playing, I hated the sport," the 6-foot Graham said. "I got tired of getting hit. So, instead, one day, I just flipped the roles. And ever since, I fell in love with the game of football."

Graham became the attacker instead of the attacked. He set out to look for and initiate contact instead of having it come to him. And that mindset has paid off.

Graham enters the 2021 season as a leader for the Vikings, not just for his play on the field (a unanimous all- district, first-team selection following a team-best 599 yards and five touchdowns in eight games in 2020) but for his work ethic.

"I have worked for everything I'm receiving right now," said Graham, who has 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns in five games this season. "I've put in countless hours in my garage, working out, pushing myself to excel, going to a sand pit and just running sprints. So, nothing here is just given."

Graham is a natural leader. Demonstrative, even. It could be perceived that he's a mean guy. But Graham knows how to approach teammates, as far as which ones he can be hard on and which ones he needs to wrap an arm around.

"I want to let them know I'm there," Graham said. "Everyone takes constructive criticism differently, and I have learned about every one of my teammates and how I can bring the best out of every one of them. This team is my family."

Graham, who has impressive vision and a natural feel for running the ball, worked on all aspects of his game during the offseason.

He is also playing extra inspired. Graham's aunt and grandfather died within the last year. He is dedicating this season to them.

"They were very close to me and I know they're watching over me," Graham said. "They always told me I was next up, so I'm going to make them proud. I have a big role to fill as a leader on this team, and I have a lot of people watching me. I'm going to set a great example for the classes underneath me."

