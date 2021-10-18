MOTHER HEN: Knights’ Arnold a Home Run On and Off the Court

ELKINS SENIOR ASHLEY ARNOLD FELL IN LOVE WITH VOLLEYBALL IN THE FIFTH GRADE BECAUSE OF ITS FAST PACE.

An avid baseball fan who used to play softball, Arnold got as excited getting a kill or an ace as she did watching home runs.

"Putting the ball down and turning around and having your teammates running up to you, screaming ... that makes it all worth it," Arnold said.

Arnold, who plays mostly right-side hitter because she's left-handed, is a natural athlete.

In her first year playing soccer, she won the Knights' varsity starting goalkeeper job last season.

Besides the opportunity to play alongside her "best friend" and younger sister, incoming sophomore Lindsey, soccer also helped Arnold with her volleyball instincts, as far as reading and reacting to the ball.

"I dove so much, so even now in volleyball I'm so much more comfortable completely flying to get a ball out of the air," Arnold said.

Arnold could very well find interest from colleges to play at the next level, but being introduced to aerospace as part of Elkins' engineering academy last year has broadened her goals.

Building and creating things are as much of a passion of Arnold's as sports.

"When I was little, I was set on playing sports in college," said Arnold, whose parents played collegiately. "Right now, I think I just want to go to college and focus on school and studies and figure out what I want to do."

Arnold talked more with VYPE.

VYPE: What did you take away from going through a pandemic last season?

ARNOLD: I definitely learned how important it is to have support. When you're in your room all day studying online, and you're finally able to go see people for a few hours, those girls become like your family. It was the only interaction I'd have those days besides my own family.

VYPE: When it comes to hitting, what do you think comes naturally to you?

ARNOLD: I think I've definitely grown in being able to see the court. When I'm about to swing, I'm paying attention to where the block is, where the defense is. Because maybe there's not an open spot, but maybe I can take out the setter so they can't run their offense.

VYPE: What is something people may not know about you?

ARNOLD: How much I care about other people. When I was little, all my teachers would call me a mother hen because I'd worry if a kid didn't have his juice box or something. Even now, my coaches tell me they've never seen a kid interact with freshmen like I do. I appreciate those younger girls who have that love for the game and passion to get better like I did when I was on the freshman team. I'll sit before a varsity game, talking to the younger girls about their game or day or classes. I love being able to support everyone.

