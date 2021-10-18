EAGER TO LEARN: Kempner's Sharer Hungry to Get Better and Better

SAMANTHA SHARER WANTS TO LEARN. SHE NEEDS IT.

Take the club volleyball tournament Sharer had in Orlando this summer, for instance. The Kempner junior outside hitter didn't just use Florida as a getaway vacation.

She watched, observed, played and came away smarter and better on the court, learning the importance of moving on to the next play and sustaining a positive attitude through mistakes.

"Each year I go to that tournament, I take away so much information that I wish I had more tournaments after that so I could immediately apply that back into my game," she said.

Sharer started playing volleyball in the fourth grade. She noticed the better she played, the more fun the game was.

She became a student of the game, hungry to take in any coaching. Sharer said her best traits are court awareness and consistency, two strengths that would put a smile on any coach's face.

In her first year on varsity last year, Sharer totaled 103 kills, 80 digs and 36 aces in 68 sets. She was named an honorable mention all- district selection. This year, Sharer has 167 kills, 261 digs and 46 aces in 87 sets so far.

Sharer talked more with VYPE.

VYPE: What did you take away from your first year on varsity?

SHARER: I learned volleyball is definitely a mental sport. You have to keep the right mindset throughout the game to play well and be successful. There are no "free" points. You have to work for every ball and give all your effort to better the ball.

VYPE: Kempner has a new coach. What are your impressions of Coach (Rachel) Kessler?

SHARER: I like that Coach Kessler came into the program setting expectations for our team and how we can achieve them. She made us realize that she has a fun side, but there is a lot of hard work she expects from us. From the beginning, she started building relationships and focusing on growing and improving our program.

VYPE: What are your expectations for yourself and your team this season?

SHARER: Improve every day. After every game or practice, figuring out what I can work on at our next practice and what I can do on my own to continue improving. My expectations for my team are high. I think, win or lose, we are going to do what we can to improve on that game to make the next even better. Last year, we were so close to making it to playoffs, and this year that is going to be a big goal for our team.

