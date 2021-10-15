NATURAL AGGRESSION: Johnson a Steady Force for Lady Buffs

AFTER A TOUGH 2020 SEASON, FORT BEND MARSHALL’S VOLLEYBALL TEAM IS HOPING THINGS GET TURNED BACK IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION THIS YEAR.

If the Lady Buffs are to do so, senior middle Brianna Johnson will play a big part.

The 5-foot-10 Johnson gives Marshall a force inside around the net. She is a natural middle up front because of her size and energy.

"My hitting, blocking, and aggressiveness at the net play a major part in the game," Johnson said. "My overall aggressiveness during the game comes naturally."

Johnson only started playing volleyball in the seventh grade. She struggled initially. But it didn't take long for her to find a niche because of her raw physical talent.

"I realized my potential with hitting and blocking," Johnson said. "I just knew that I would be great at this sport."

Johnson spoke more with VYPE.

VYPE: You had a strong season last year. What do you credit for your success last season and how do you think you can be even better this season?

JOHNSON: I would give a lot of credit to all of my coaches at Marshall. During the offseason, I took a deeper look into my weaknesses, studied film from previous games and questioned how I could become a better player to contribute towards the team.

VYPE: What did you work on this offseason in preparation for the upcoming season?

JOHNSON: I put a lot of focus on passing. Ultimately, I knew that if I could improve my passing skills, then I could increase my chances of becoming an all- around player.

VYPE: What has been your biggest growth/ improvement as a volleyball player, on and off the court?

JOHNSON: My greatest improvement is learning how to become a better leader for my team. I've also learned how to humble myself, take more consideration into my actions and lead by example.

VYPE: Who motivates you and inspires you?

JOHNSON: My grandmother and brother continue to be my motivation and inspire me daily to become the best player I can be.

VYPE: What is something people don't know about you? What is something that might be misunderstood?

JOHNSON: Honestly, I'm a very open-minded individual, so there's not a lot that people don't know about me. But some people may take my aggressiveness on the court as me being rude, but I just want them to have the same passion as I do for this sport.

