HAVING FUN: Bulldogs’ Lowry Ready to Let Loose

AS A SOPHOMORE LAST YEAR, FORT BEND AUSTIN’S MAGGIE LOWRY FINISHED SEVENTH AT THE DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY MEET AND 35TH AT THE REGION 3-6A MEET. RESPECTABLE RESULTS FOR AN UNDERCLASSMAN.

And Lowry is sure this season will be her finest yet.

"I've always had low self-esteem and always put too much pressure on myself," Lowry said. "But this year, I decided to just let loose a little bit and have fun. I think that will really help me improve my times and become a better runner."

Lowry has been running since the fifth grade. It quickly became a passion of hers.

She loves the team aspect of the sport, such as having teammates to qualify with at meets. She loves the support they offer. She loves the feeling after a race.

"I feel like running is a lifelong sport," Lowry said, "I hope to continue it throughout my entire life."

Lowry trained six days per week this summer. She started in May and began picking up the miles in July, running 25-30 miles per week. At its apex , her training strives for 35 miles per week as the season nears.

Lowry has big goals for this year. She wants to make it to State. She wants to improve her times, shooting for a sub-19- minute mark this year.

"We'll see where that takes me," said Lowry, who has a personal record time of 20:02.50 set at the Regional meet last year.

Lowry got a taste of what it's like to compete with the Region's best and knows what it takes now to get to the State Meet in Round Rock.

She's adjusted and acclimated.

"I realized it takes a lot out of you mentally," Lowry said. "Regionals is so much harder for your brain to comprehend. The weather can be crazy. It's amazing how fast the girls are. It was just a completely new experience.

"You have to go in strong and with confidence, and hopefully this year I can be more confident than I was before."

This story appeared in the Inaugural VYPE Fort Bend ISD Fall Edition, which is now available to pick up at your local Fort Bend ISD High Schools.