Bridgeland; Tomball take tumbles in VYPE's 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

What's the scoop with Houston's No. 1 prospect Conner Weigman?

The Bridgegland QB was injured in the Cy Woods win but was out in the Cypress Ranch loss over the weekend. This is a major development as the No. 3 team last week hopes to get their QB1 back in time for the postseason.

Klein Collins has seen some ups and down this year, but whacked Top 10 Ranked Tomball on VYPE's Thursday Night Showdown. Quite the upset.

Clear Falls looked legit in their win over Clear Springs, while Jersey Village could be a sleeper as the Falcons remained undefeated after a win over Cy-Fair.

Here are the updated Class 6A Top 20 Rankings powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.

CLEAR FALLS KNOCKS OFF CLEAR SPRINGS by Andy Tolbert





CLASS 6A RANKINGS

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Westfield Mustangs

No. 3 Atascocita Eagles

No. 4 North Shore Mustangs

No. 5 CE King Panthers

No. 6 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 7 Spring Lions

No. 8 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 9 Bridgeland Bears

No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers



No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes



No. 12 Dickinson Gators

No. 13 Tompkins Falcons

No. 14 Stratford Spartans

No. 15 Cypress Ranch Mustangs



No. 16 Clear Falls Knights

No. 17 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 18 Tomball Cougars

No. 19 Dobie Longhorns

No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks

