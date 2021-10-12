Bridgeland; Tomball take tumbles in VYPE's 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

What's the scoop with Houston's No. 1 prospect Conner Weigman?
The Bridgegland QB was injured in the Cy Woods win but was out in the Cypress Ranch loss over the weekend. This is a major development as the No. 3 team last week hopes to get their QB1 back in time for the postseason.
Klein Collins has seen some ups and down this year, but whacked Top 10 Ranked Tomball on VYPE's Thursday Night Showdown. Quite the upset.
Clear Falls looked legit in their win over Clear Springs, while Jersey Village could be a sleeper as the Falcons remained undefeated after a win over Cy-Fair.
Here are the updated Class 6A Top 20 Rankings powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.
...
CLEAR FALLS KNOCKS OFF CLEAR SPRINGS by Andy Tolbert
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Westfield Mustangs
No. 3 Atascocita Eagles
No. 4 North Shore Mustangs
No. 5 CE King Panthers
No. 6 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 7 Spring Lions
No. 8 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 9 Bridgeland Bears
No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 11 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 12 Dickinson Gators
No. 13 Tompkins Falcons
No. 14 Stratford Spartans
No. 15 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 16 Clear Falls Knights
No. 17 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 18 Tomball Cougars
No. 19 Dobie Longhorns
No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks
...
