VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/8/21
5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Davis
5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Memorial
5:30PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Aldine
7PM - Football: Aldine vs. Davis
7PM - Football: Birdville vs. Mansfield Legacy
7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Keller
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Rouse
7PM - Football: Lee vs. Goose Creek Memorial
7PM - Football: Manor vs. Pflugerville
7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Northbrook
7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Georgetown
7PM - Football: Ridge Point vs. Dulles
7PM - Football: TWCA vs. Fort Bend Christian
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. McNeil
7PM - Football: Vista Ridge vs. Cedar Ridge
7:30PM - Football: Highland Park vs. Longview
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Luling
7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. McCallum
7:30PM - Football: New Tech vs. Navarro
7:30PM - Football: New Boston vs. Tatum
