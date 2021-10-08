Clear icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/8/21

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/8/21
VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/8/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Davis

5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Memorial

5:30PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Aldine

7PM - Football: Aldine vs. Davis

7PM - Football: Birdville vs. Mansfield Legacy

7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Keller

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Rouse

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Goose Creek Memorial

7PM - Football: Manor vs. Pflugerville

7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Northbrook

7PM - Football: Hendrickson vs. Georgetown

7PM - Football: Ridge Point vs. Dulles

7PM - Football: TWCA vs. Fort Bend Christian

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. McNeil

7PM - Football: Vista Ridge vs. Cedar Ridge

7:30PM - Football: Highland Park vs. Longview

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Luling

7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. McCallum

7:30PM - Football: New Tech vs. Navarro

7:30PM - Football: New Boston vs. Tatum

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved