NEXT LEVEL FACILITIES: TWCA Invests in New Boys’ and Girls’ Locker Rooms

EVEN IN HIS 13TH YEAR WALKING THE HALLS OF THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, RANDY HOLLAS IS STILL TAKEN ABACK AS HE WATCHES A FACILITY UPGRADE COME TO FRUITION.

From the roughly 27 different iterations of the design to transforming what used to be a hallway with offices, into a new- age boys and girls locker room — the newest upgrade has arrived at TWCA.

"I think our kids are going to feel like we've arrived," Hollas, the TWCA athletic director, said. "We've got great facilities in baseball, football, basketball and softball. It was our locker room that needed that upgrade. So, we're very fortunate that we were able to put that together this year.

"I'm very proud of what we came up with because it honors the athletes, their efforts to be successful and to have high standards for themselves and our community. It has been a really cool thing to watch."

In the boys' locker room, there is a section of sit-in wooden lockers with a green seat pad and a locker for storage above their head. On the front of each locker down low is a metal plate with the Warrior logo emblazoned on it. In the girls' locker room, there are also new- age lockers and a massive vanity area as well.

Ad

"It's an energy like I haven't felt in a long time," TWCA volleyball coach and Compliance Coordinator Kori Parker said.

"The newness of it all. It's an ownership of this space from our administration to the coaches to the players. We are truly blessed, and it's not taken for granted. It's a really fun time at TWCA."