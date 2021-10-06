VYPE 411 with MacArthur's Emeli Muagututi’a

On the way to an historic season a year ago, MacArthur volleyball returns one of the key pieces in junior Emeli Muagututi'a, who goes by "Meli".

We learn more about Meli in this VYPE Q&A, which appeared in the VYPE Aldine ISD Fall Edition - CLICK HERE TO READ FULL EDITION - who has once again helped guide MacArthur VB to an undefeated district mark through the first half of district play.

VYPE: What's a destination trip for you?

MUAGUTUTI'A: I want to go to Rotuma. It's where my grandma's from. It's right above Fiji and you can only go if you're invited or if you have family. It's definitely on my bucket list.

VYPE: What is your favorite food?

MUAGUTUTI'A: Tomatoes. Just straight tomatoes. I can eat a tomato like an apple.

VYPE: What hobbies do you have outside of volleyball?

MUAGUTUTI'A: I am a professional dancer, musician, I sing a little bit and I play other sports too.

VYPE: Go back to the professional dancer part. What do you specialize in?

MUAGUTUTI'A: I am a professional Polynesian dancer. So, Hula, Tahitian, Samoan, Tongan and Maori.

MacArthur Volleyball

The Stats



2020 District 14-6A Champions

13 Playoff Appearances since 1990

2020 Bi-District Finalists

Head Coach Lynda Easland

#BigMac

Players to Watch

No. 5 Emeli Muagututi'a, JR Defensive Specialist

No. 14 Natalie Gammage, JR Middle, Outside Hitter

No. 16 Aaliyah Callaway, SR Middle, Outside Hitter

No. 18 Jasmine Rutledge, SR Setter, Outside Hitter