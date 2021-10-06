THROUGH THE LENS: Houston Christian opens district play against St. John's

The Houston Christian Mustangs opened SPC 4A play this past week hosting St. John's.

The Mustangs fell short in the contest, dropping their season record to 2-5 on the year and 0-1 in district play. Their two wins this year came early in the year over Lutheran South Academy (15-9) and The Village School (63-0).

Houston Christian will be back in action this week as they travel to take on St. Mark's on Friday.

VYPE was on hand for the Mustangs' game against St. John's, check out some of the best photos of the night as we take you through the lens.