Katy, Westfield win revenge games; VYPE's new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

A pair of Top 10 teams lost last weekend as the VYPE Class 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage sees some movement at the top.
Westfield's defense smashed second-ranked Spring and the Mustangs make the move to No. 2, just behind Katy. They could arguably Houston's No. 1. However, Katy easily beat No. 8 Tompkins in a revenge game.
Dawson fell out of the Top 20 leaving room for a new team. That team is a dangerous Shadow Creek who has only lost to Bridgeland and North Shore.
Bridgeland won easily over Cy Woods on the VYPE Thursday Night Showdown on AT&T SportsNet.
THE WESTFIELD MUSTANGS BEAT SPRING IN REVENGE GAME by Cameron Driskill
CLASS 6A RANKINGS Powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Westfield Mustangs
No. 3 Bridgeland Bears
No. 4 Atascocita Eagles
No. 5 North Shore Mustangs
No. 6 CE King Panthers
No. 7 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 8 Spring Lions
No. 9 Tomball Cougars
No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 11 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 12 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 13 Dickinson Gators
No. 14 Tompkins Falcons
No. 15 Stratford Spartans
No. 16 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 17 Clear Falls Knights
No. 18 Dobie Longhorns
No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks
