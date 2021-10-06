Katy, Westfield win revenge games; VYPE's new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

A pair of Top 10 teams lost last weekend as the VYPE Class 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage sees some movement at the top.

Westfield's defense smashed second-ranked Spring and the Mustangs make the move to No. 2, just behind Katy. They could arguably Houston's No. 1. However, Katy easily beat No. 8 Tompkins in a revenge game.

Dawson fell out of the Top 20 leaving room for a new team. That team is a dangerous Shadow Creek who has only lost to Bridgeland and North Shore.

Bridgeland won easily over Cy Woods on the VYPE Thursday Night Showdown on AT&T SportsNet.

THE WESTFIELD MUSTANGS BEAT SPRING IN REVENGE GAME by Cameron Driskill

CLASS 6A RANKINGS Powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Westfield Mustangs

No. 3 Bridgeland Bears

No. 4 Atascocita Eagles

No. 5 North Shore Mustangs

No. 6 CE King Panthers

No. 7 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 8 Spring Lions

No. 9 Tomball Cougars

No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 11 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 12 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 13 Dickinson Gators

No. 14 Tompkins Falcons

No. 15 Stratford Spartans

No. 16 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 17 Clear Falls Knights

No. 18 Dobie Longhorns

No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 20 Shadow Creek Sharks

