Athlete of the Week: Cale Hellums of Tomball presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Tomball recently had a big win over cross town district rival Tomball Memorial lead by Army commit Cale Hellums. Hellums accounted for three total touchdowns and nearly 100 yards on the ground. That gives Hellums the nod for athlete of the week.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

