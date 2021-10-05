VYPE 411: Vernon Glover Jr of Dickinson

Vernon Glover Jr. recently won the VYPE Houston Defensive Back of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with Glover for the 411 on the star from Dickinson.

VYPE: How long have you been playing football and how did you get your start?

Glover: I've been football since I was 6 and I got my first start my sophomore year.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

Glover: My favorite athlete is Jalen Ramsey. He just a dawg and I love the way he plays.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

Glover: My pre game meal is I really don't have one but my routine is go chill with my teammates then just listen to music.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Glover: My favorite thing to do off the field is doing fun stuff wit my teammates.

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

Glover: Favorite subject is science.

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing football?

Glover: I'll never forget winning games with the Dickinson Gators.