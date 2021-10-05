FOOTBALL BLOODLINE: Aldine Davis' Nycolis Prudhomme Next in Family Legacy

EVERY PERSON HAS THOSE FOND MEMORIES OF THE FAMILY HOLIDAY.

From mom or grandma's cooking, to sitting down to eat together and maybe even gather around the television set to watch the primetime game.

For Nycolis Prudhomme one of his favorite holiday memories includes a game but not the ones on TV.

"Whenever we have all our cousins over for big holidays we'll go out in the streets and in the grass and play tackle football," the Aldine Davis senior cornerback said. "If you're in the grass, it's full go. You've got to protect yourself but at the end of the day we're all family and just having fun."

Football is definitely a "family thing" in the Prudhomme household.

Father Tremel played at Aldine High School and was a part of the 1990 Aldine Mustangs State and National Championship team. Older brothers Tremayne and Jonzell both played at Aldine Davis and now are at the next level at the University of Texas and Army, respectively.

"There's a sense of pride that I get from watching them compete in the same stadium that I played in over 30 years ago," Tremel said. "It's just a joy every time I go in there on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights to see them compete at the highest level."

Nycolis, just like his brothers and father, is forging his own football path.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound secondary standout was a first-team, all-district selection a year ago and has an offer from East Texas Baptist University. His success on the football field Prudhomme credits his older brothers and father for instilling that "Prudhomme" drive into his blood.

"Learning from them they've taught me all the tricks and the trades of the game," Nycolis said. "They bring that competitive spirit to me. Every time we work out they challenge me. They just want to see me be a better person.

"Everything I've learned was from either them or my father. They taught me everything. How to get around certain things, if I'm in a certain situation how to get out of it and how to be a better person overall."

Seeing his brothers and father be successful on the gridiron of course has driven Nycolis as he wants to be the next one to have Prudhomme stitched across the back of a collegiate jersey.

"I want to continue their legacy," he said. "Not only what they did but also the Prudhomme legacy. So, making it there, playing in college sports and ultimately doing something out of college."