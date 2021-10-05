FIRST IMPRESSION: Cain's Grice has Big Goals, Bright Future

FIRST IMPRESSIONS ARE BIG FOR KLEIN CAIN'S KHARYS GRICE.

Well, Grice, who moved over from Lamar High School in HISD, made a great first impression for the Hurricanes, helping lead her team to school history while being named the District Newcomer of the Year. She now has big expectations for her senior year.

"I'm trying to be the District MVP and win district," she said. "I know it sounds crazy, but I want a State appearance. We made school history going three rounds last year, what is stopping us?"

She likely wouldn't have said that three short years ago.

"I was on the lowest team in my Club program," she said. "I was losing my love for the game as a freshman and really wanted to quit. It wasn't going anywhere. I was not very good back then.

"Volleyball has taught me so much about myself. I've learned discipline and to be a leader. I've learned how to work with people who might not agree with you. It's been humbling, but it got me here." Now, the Prairie View A&M-commit is one of the best hitters in a tough district.

"I've always wanted to go to an HBCU (Historically Black College and University)," she said. "I love the culture and the family atmosphere.

I'll be around people who look like me and have same life experiences going into college. I went there on a visit and loved the coaches and campus. I can see myself really helping the team win in the future."

The future looks as bright as a perfect smile for Grice as she blazes her own path and we are talking off the court.

"I'm going to study dentistry, and then I want to be an orthodontist," she said. "I love teeth, and when I first meet people, that is the first thing I notice... their smile."

Her life advice to people?

"Even when it looks bad, just don't give up," she said. "Don't let other people tell you what you can and can't do. If I would have listened to all the criticism, I wouldn't be where I am today. "

3 Things to Watch - Klein Cain

LOOK OUT FOR PARIS: While Kharys Grice is a talent on the outside, watch out for Paris Dixon. Dixon was a first-teamer

as a junior and can dominate the middle. She can take away a team's best hitter by setting the block. She is imposing and will have a big year.

HISTORY LESSON: Klein Cain reached the postseason for the first time last year after finishing second in district. The Hurricanes beat Cy Woods and College Park in the playoffs before falling to The Woodlands in a 5-set heartbreaker.

WHY SO DEFENSIVE? While the offense is set with Grice and Dixon, don't forget about Paige Strole and Kayden Creager on the defensive side of the ball. They are all over the floor. Strole also helps out as an outside hitter.