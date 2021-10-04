VYPE Private School Football Rankings Powered By Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage: Week 7

HOUSTON - Another week is in the books in the private school realm ... and there wasn't much change to the Top 10.



The Top 5 stayed solid and we are lining up for a big one next week when Second Baptist School and The Woodlands Christian Academy are set to collide in a district battle.

St. John's continues to be the kings of SPC, while John Cooper School has won four-straight games now and seems to be rolling. Check out VYPE's Private School Top 10 below.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 7 – 10.4.21)

Second Baptist School (4-1) – DNP

The Woodlands Christian Academy (5-0) – Defeated San Augustine 48-6

Kinkaid Falcons (5-1) – Defeated St. Mark's 64-27

St. John's (5-0) – Defeated Houston Christian 37-0

Bay Area Christian (5-1) – Defeated Deweyville 32-22

St. Thomas (4-2) – Lost to San Antonio Central Catholic 35-31

John Cooper School (4-2) – Defeated Arlington Oakridge 40-21

Northland Christian (4-1) – Defeated Cristo Ray Jesuit (Forfeit)

Fort Bend Christian Academy (2-3) – DNP

St. Pius X (3-2) – Defeated St. John XXIII 46-2

Ad

The process of buying a home can be stressful! The process of building or renovating a home can be terrifying. Kelly Malatesta is the best in the business as one of the Top 20 Overall mortgage brokers in the COUNTRY as ranked by Scotsman's Guide. She and her team can make the construction process go smoothly with their unmatched products and customer service. Go to kellytx.com to run your construction or renovations scenarios.