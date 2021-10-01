VYPE 411 with Eisenhower's Chelsea Lewis

The IKE Lady Eagles look for 2021 to be a bounce-back season and get them into the postseason for the first time since 2017. Senior hitter Chelsea Lewis is one of the leaders to get them back in it.
VYPE: When did volleyball life start for you?
LEWIS: I started playing when I was in the seventh grade. From there, I just loved the sport and kept playing.
VYPE: Who has been your inspiration through all of this?
LEWIS: My family and specifically my dad. Just seeing his face at my games has always inspired me to keep playing. Not just for him, but also myself.
VYPE: What do you like to do outside of sports?
LEWIS: I like singing. I sing every now and again. I don't make songs but I just like walking around the house and singing.
VYPE: What are you watching on Netflix right now?
LEWIS: I'm watching The Seven Deadly Sins. It's an anime. It's my favorite anime so far.
Eisenhower Volleyball
The Stats
Six Playoff Appearances Since 1990
2009 Area Finalists
Head Coach Kierra Riggs
#SwoopNation
Players to Watch
No. 1 Tasiyah Randle, SR Outside Hitter
No. 2 Daisha Williams, JR Middle & Right-Side Hitter
No. 3 Madison Jones, SR Defensive Specialist
No. 7 Shayla Thomas, SR Libero/Defensive Specialist
No. 8 Chelsea Lewis, SR Middle, Right, Outside Hitter
No. 11 Melonie Guardiola, SR Defensive Specialist