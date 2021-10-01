Partly Cloudy icon
Coach's Corner: Terry Pirtle, Second Baptist School Football

Second Baptist School

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
HOUSTON - The Second Baptist School Eagles rose to the No.1 spot in the VYPE Private School Rankings this past week after a big road win over Port Lavaca Calhoun.

This week, the Eagles are off, so VYPE's Joshua Koch sat down with SBS head coach Terry Pirtle to get a mid-season check on the Eagles of Second Baptist School after four-straight wins as they prepare to open district play next week.

"Our kids have really bought into what we are doing," Pirtle said. "But more importantly, they are bought into doing things for other people, not just themselves. It's not about the wins, but about becoming better teammates, better people, better fathers, better employers and employees one day as our kids get down the road."

