Atascocita's Kam Dewberry receives Under Armour All-American jersey, gives recruiting update

HOUSTON - When Kam Dewberry started playing football at the age of four, Chilsse Wilson didn't know 14 years later she would be watching her son opening a white Under Armour box in the middle of a gym packed with thousands of students and be pulling out an All-American jersey.



In fact, her first memory of Kam playing football didn't even happen on the field.

"Honestly, it was him sitting on the sideline at four years old playing with the flowers," Chilesse said with a laugh. "That was his very first [season]."

For D'andre Wilson, who is the Nimitz High School girls soccer coach, he knew Kam would be a dominant football player from just watching him play soccer.

"He started playing soccer and he started tackling people," D'andre said. "So, we kind of knew then that we had him in the wrong sport at that moment."

Well, it wasn't long before Kam wasn't playing soccer anymore and it was football for him.



He arrived at Atascocita High School and with his size and strength, head coach Craig Stump put him on varsity, where he would learn from now-fellow Under Armour All-American Kenyon Green, who is now starting at Texas A&M.

"The size and the strength and his athleticism, you can see that," Stump said about what he saw in Dewberry when he arrived. "You never know what's inside the person, as far as attitude and work ethic, until you get involved with them. First impression was he has a chance and then after you work with him and you realize his attitude and work ethic that he is going to be that kind of person."

Over the years the interest in Kam grew from colleges across the nation. He rose to become a four-star offensive line prospect with 32 offers from the biggest colleges in the country. This summer Dewberry took visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and will still either visit Texas or Alabama this fall.

"Just being able to get those experiences with COVID and everything slowed everything down," Dewberry said. "So, being able to take official visits, it's all amazing."

His most recent visit was to Norman, Oklahoma and the Sooners.

"Oklahoma was amazing," Dewberry said. "They produce offensive linemen and that was a big thing for me. Also being around Coach [Lincoln] Reily and [Offensive Line coach Bill Bedenbaugh] was a big moment."

Dewberry, whose final five are Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio State, is set to announce his decision on December 16 during Early National Signing Day festivities. Dewberry will not be graduating early though as he is set to throw shot put for the track team come the spring.



Along with the college coaches that recognize his talent, the Under Armour All-American game did as well. Dewberry was selected for that game becoming only the second-ever player from Atascocita to do so, joining Green.

Dewberry will travel to Orlando, Florida to play in that game on January 2, 2022 on ESPN.

"I'm just blessed to be able to be put in this position," Dewberry said. "I want to thank all my coaches, my trainers that have put me into a position to work."

When Dewberry pulled out the jersey and held it up for the students, the Atascocita gym erupted into cheers and then chants of his name.

"I love this community," Dewberry said. "This community has done everything for me. I love being at Atascocita, everybody is amazing here and I'm just happy for that moment."