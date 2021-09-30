VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 9/30/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Thursday, September 30:
4:45PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Kinkaid | 6PM - JV Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Kinkaid
5PM - JV Fooftball Silver: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge | 7PM - JV Football Black: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge
6PM - Football: Elkins vs. Bush
6:30PM - Volleyball: Woodlands Christian vs. Second Baptist
6:45PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. Regents
7PM - Football: Nimitz vs. Dekaney
6PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE, Episode 17
Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved