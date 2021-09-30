VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 9/30/21

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Thursday, September 30:

4:45PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Kinkaid | 6PM - JV Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. Kinkaid

5PM - JV Fooftball Silver: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge | 7PM - JV Football Black: Vandegrift vs. Vista Ridge

6PM - Football: Elkins vs. Bush

6:30PM - Volleyball: Woodlands Christian vs. Second Baptist

6:45PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. Regents

7PM - Football: Nimitz vs. Dekaney

6PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE, Episode 17