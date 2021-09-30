THE SCOUTING REPORT: Nimitz Football

Cougars clawing for the playoffs in 2021

The Rewind

The Nimitz Cougars went 2-4 a year ago under the direction of Coach Richard Slater. COVID hit the den pretty hard as several players missed much of the season as they only played district games. Their wins came against Aldine and MacArthur. The Cougars are trying to get back into the postseason for the first time in six years.

The Offense

That unit could have a break-out year with QB BRAYDEN WHITEHEAD back in the pocket and RB Joseph Sanders coming out of the backfield. Brandon Miles and Jeremiah Richardson have some ability as skilled pass-catchers. Richardson is a massive TE, who could also flip to defense if needed.

The Defense

It's all about the front for the Nimitz defense as Elijah Sims and CHRISTIAN BOOKER will help to free up other defenders. "The line is our strength, and we are going to play tired and hurt, whatever it takes," Booker said.

Other talented defenders include Armon Green, Joshua Furr, Cory Huff and Noah Allen. "It's an honor to put on this Nimitz jersey. We pay homage to the past, but we want to pave our own road into the future," Sims said.

Coach Speak - Richard Slater (7th Season at Nimitz (19-38))

"This team has a great brotherhood and that may be because of what happened last year with the pandemic. For our players and myself included, we aren't going to take anything for granted and will appreciate the time we have together to play the game we love."

"It's great to get back to normal. Getting the energy out of the kids that they need to release is key for them as we see how important sports really are. From them being around their peers, to life lessons learned, to working together, it's such a great experience."

"Our defense is a little ahead of our offense right now, but not by much."

Others to Watch

Joshua Ramirez (OL)

Brandon Miles (WR)

Armon Green (CB)