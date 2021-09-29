VYPE 411 with Nimitz's Nathalina Barnes

Nimitz made the playoffs a year ago and look to get back there in 2021 with a mix of vets and youngsters. One of the young stars is sophomore Nathalina Barnes.

VYPE: What was it about volleyball that made you fall in love with it?

BARNES: Volleyball is a sport where you feel the love. It's a competitive sport and I'm a competitive person.

VYPE: How important is chemistry?

BARNES: It's very important. If you don't have a team with a bond, there's no team. When we work together, we're powerful. Despite everything, we're very powerful.

VYPE: Who has been your inspiration through volleyball?

BARNES: I would have to say my sister. She was a defensive specialist/ libero and she was a good one. She showed me that you can do anything no matter what.

VYPE: In 5-10 years from now, what are you doing?

BARNES: I love agriculture, so I want to be a veterinarian.

Nimitz Volleyball

The Stats

13 Playoff Appearances Since 1990

2020 Bi-District Finalists

Head Coach Shannon Harris

#LadyCoogs

Players to Watch

No. 1 T'Asia Green, SO Middle Blocker

No. 2 Nathalina Barnes, SO Defensive Specialist

No. 8 Ma'kiyah Richardson, SR Defensive Specialist

No. 14 Holly Richardson, JR Middle Blocker