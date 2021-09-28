THE SCOUTING REPORT: MacArthur Football

Big Mac ready for "New Phase" of the program.

The Rewind

Two years ago, the MacArthur Generals reached the postseason for the first time in several years and set the expectations for future Generals. Big Mac finished with a 2-4 record last season but had a huge win over Eisenhower in overtime. They "laid an egg" against Davis in the last game of the season, which could have propelled them back into the playoffs.

The Offense

A QB must come out of fall practice ready to lead the offense. With a smaller lineup, several of coach Wayne Crawford's top players are forced to go both ways, especially in the trenches which is difficult. Watch for Justin Williams and Keenan Jackson on the edges as big-play receivers. Alexio Aleman is the anchor on the offensive line.

The Defense

The defense is going to be the strength of the team. Xavion Starks, Armando Desilos and Ivan Vanegas are the leaders in the front seven, while Justin Williams and Keenan Jackson are talents in the secondary. "We played some young kids the past few years on defense who are going to be really good because of their previous experience," Crawford said.

Coach Speak - Wayne Crawford (4th Season at Big Mac (8-19))

"Getting to the playoffs a few years ago really did change the culture and those older guys still come around the program and talk with the guys still here. Joshua Eaton (Oklahoma) is great at that. Just building these guys up and showing that you can make it to the biggest stage playing at Big Mac. But it's now time for the guys here to become the new faces and new phase of this program."

"It's been blast to see this thing turn but it's tough as well. We still are fighting in terms of numbers and it's my goal to get as many kids involved and grow this as big as possible. I get a real joy out of watching us be in the conversation in Houston high school football. It tickles me a little bit."

Others to Watch

Christopher Gibson (LB)

Ian Polk (OL)

Ryver Lason (LB)

Jason Robinson (WR)

Trovar Bogges (Athlete)

Darrien Blackshire (DL)

Avery Franklin (DB)