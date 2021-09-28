THE 411: Klein Forest's Niña Do

The Klein Forest Golden Eagles are perched in one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state of Texas. While wins are hard to come by, it's not for a lack of effort.

We meet Niña Do in our VYPE 411 feature as we get to know of the Eagles' most popular players.

...

VYPE: You are in your senior season. How is your approach different?

DO: It really feels different. You can see the underclassmen and middle schoolers are looking at you as an example. They look up to you, so you really need to step up as a leader. My goals are to have fun and make some memories.

VYPE: What is your strength on this team?

DO: I'm great at hyping up our team. I'm big on encouragement and really like to support my teammates.

VYPE: What is something people don't know about you?

Ad

DO: I really like embroidery. I can sit on the couch with some music or the tv on and just embroider. I love to do flowers. It's so therapeutic.

VYPE: In one word, describe Klein Forest volleyball.

DO: Family. I have been with these girls since the seventh grade. Your teammates are always there for you and can get you through the ups and downs of high school. The locker room feels like home. Some people hate practice, but it's a stress reliever for our team.

VYPE: So, what is next for Niña Do?

DO: I plan on going to a university and majoring in Business. That's the plan.

3 Things to Watch - Klein Forest

COMPETE... COMPETE... COMPETE: The Eagles are in a tough district but they play hard and never give up. If they continue to grind, good things will happen.

GOOD VIBES: While Do likes to embroider, Aniah Jones likes to chill out and read. She likes to hang out with friends, but getting into a good book is great too.

Ad

OTHERS TO WATCH: We've told you about a few Golden Eagles to watch in Niña Do and Aniah Jones but also watch for the talents of Alisha Inman, Aleyla Phillips and Alejar Phillips to emerge this season for KF on the court.