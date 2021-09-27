THE DUKE: GCM Signal-Caller Ready for Senior Season

MASON DUKE GETS IT.

The Goose Creek Memorial quarterback, who also plays first base and in the outfield for the Patriots' baseball team in the spring, knows what it takes to win at this level and the next.

He comes from a family of athletes. His father played football and baseball at the University of Texas. His older brother, who was also the quarterback at GCM went on to play at SMU.

They are his inspiration and driving force to play football and baseball.

"To play both sports at a high level takes extreme concentration on goals and time management," Duke said. "Knowing when to work on each separate sport to keep it fresh is essential."

This summer, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound dual-sport star shined at the Prairie View A&M and Stephen F. Austin football camps.

"I received great college level coaching and was able to gauge myself against some top talent," Duke said.

When he wasn't at camps or playing baseball, Duke was working on his football craft but not just by himself.

It was a team effort, which he hopes will pay off this fall with another playoff berth and that first-ever GCM football playoff victory.

"This offseason I took pride on developing better relationships and trust with my receivers, running backs and most importantly the offensive line," he said. "I was building timing with them and chemistry, which will translate on the field on Friday nights."

Looking towards the future, just like a Kyler Murray or Patrick Mahomes, Duke would like to play baseball and football at the next level if given the opportunity.

But before he worries about that eventual college decision, for now, it is GCM Patriot football that's at the forefront of his mind.

"My team and I have worked extremely hard this spring and offseason," Duke, whose favorite two pro athletes are Cam Newton and LeBron James, said. "Our goal is the same… which is to win games and take a trip back to the playoffs. Personally, my goals are to be the best version of myself and lead my team to victory.