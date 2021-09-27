ALL-AMERICAN: Aldine's Hill Enters Senior Season, Dreams of Being a Nurse

ASHLEY HILL ENJOYS MAKING PEOPLE HAPPY, WHICH MAKES IT SEEMINGLY FITTING THAT SHE ENTERS HER SENIOR YEAR AT ALDINE HIGH SCHOOL AS AN ALL-AMERICAN CHEERLEADER AND CO-CAPTAIN OF THE SQUAD.

This summer, Hill traveled up to Aggieland for the UCA Cheer Camp, where she earned an All-American nod.

VYPE caught up with the four-year cheerleader who bleeds Aldine blue and white!

VYPE: What's it like being an All-American cheerleader?

HILL: It feels good. It takes confidence, smiling and lots and lots of practice. I have a lot of support from my coach and my other teammates.

VYPE: What was the experience like to go to the UCA camp at Texas A&M?

HILL: It was good. We're a small team, so it felt a little weird, but it was fun at the end.

VYPE: How much fun is it being a cheerleader?

HILL: It's a lot of fun. It gets hard at times, but you just must push through it. I enjoy the games, I'm very into them, and interacting with other teams.

VYPE: What would you tell an incoming freshman about cheerleading at Aldine High?

HILL: I would tell them to join. Take a risk. It's a lot of fun, you have a lot of support from everybody – the coach and your teammates.

VYPE: What do you like to do outside of cheerleading?

HILL: I like to draw a lot.

VYPE: What does the future hold for you?

HILL: I want to be a registered nurse in the future. Go to Texas A&M and get my Bachelor's degree. I want to be a nurse because I love helping people. I like putting smiles on people's faces. It makes me happy.