STATE CONTENDERS: Klein High Cross Country

Klein High Cross Country is a vibe. They know they are good and walked away with both District 15-6A titles in 2020. They should repeat again in 2021.

The girls finished seventh at the UIL state meet and return Region II champion Kristen McHugh. She is followed closely by sophomore Kathryn Koonts. Six of the seven runners return.

The boys also finished seventh at state and return three juniors who earned some great experience last season.

The Boys - Won the District Title

The Boys - Won the District Title

The Boys - Won the District Title

The Boys - Won the District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

The Girls - Won District Title

...