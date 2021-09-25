Partly Cloudy icon
THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: Klein Cain Cross Country

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: Klein Cain Cross Country

The Hurricane Cross Country teams are primed for a big 2021 season, especially on the girls side.

Sophomore Rebecca Wylie had a breakout season finishing second in the district and 18th overall in Class 6A State. She will be the headliner at Cain, but several other runners return on the boys and girls teams with tremendous experience.

The Girls - Finished 2nd is District as a team

