THE SCOUTING REPORT: Aldine Football

Mustangs "Water the Bamboo" for 2021

The Rewind

Aldine took its lumps a year ago, going 0-7 on the season. This year, coach Hank Semler hopes that the work they have put in over the past four years will result in some wins in 2021.

The Offense

Up front, XAVIER GORDILLO will be the leader of the unit. Gordillo is a three- year letterman for the Mustangs and "the rock of the offense" according to Semler. Constantin Marin will set up as the quarterback as a sophomore in 2021. Marcelo Gonzalez will be another name to remember up front for the Mustangs as well.

The Defense

Damian Paredes will hold it down at the linebacker position for the 'Stangs. He can also flip the script and play running back for Semler, who says "he has been a great two-way player" for them. ANTHONY ORELLANA will be another one to remember at defensive back, while Temetrius Gistand Jr. will patrol at middle linebacker. Tavion Atkinson anchors down on the end as a sophomore.

Coach Speak - Hank Semler (5th Season at Aldine (2-34); 6th Overall (4-43))

"The bottom line is 'Water the Bamboo' is about the progression of our program over the years. We just have a set of principles that we have been sticking to and hopefully they are going to yield some great rewards this year."

"I think at the end of the year people are going to be like, 'they're like the '72 Dolphins'. You can't really identify a particular player, it's just a great team. A whole bunch of guys who bought in, believed and held the rope for each other. In the end won a lot of games that people were surprised that they won."

"The thing I like the most is they are a 'no excuses' bunch. They don't let each other miss practice, they don't let each other give half effort. That's been the biggest joy to watch."

Others to Watch

Eden Yoyo (WR)

Joan Jalomo (WR)

Desmond Dixon (TE)

Stanley Williams (RB)

Steve Gonzalez (T, Guard, End)

Samuel Saravia (OL/DL)