OLD SCHOOL: Curtis is a Throwback on the Football Field

QUENTIN CURTIS IS MADE FOR FOOTBALL.

At 5-foot-10, 210-pounds, Curtis is an old-school, down- hill, two-way player for coach Shane Hallmark and the Bearkats.

So, what do all of those adjectives mean?

At running back, Curtis runs between the tackles using his power and can bounce outside. He's great in short yardage with his strength and leverage.

In his first game this season, Curtis punished Cy Creek for 130 yards and two scores.

He can also flip to linebacker, which may be his more natural position. He uses his RB speed to run down defenders and can deliver a blow.

VYPE caught up with Curtis, going inside the helmet with the senior.

VYPE: Who has really pushed and challenged you during your football career?

CURTIS: My older brother has been a big influence on my life. He was able to play football on the collegiate level and has worked with me to accomplish the same goals as him and more.

VYPE: Do you have any special talents outside of football?

CURTIS: I've been playing the drums since I was six years old. I'm pretty good.

VYPE: When on the couch watching football on Sundays, who are you flipping the channel to see?

CURTIS: I love to watch Derrick Henry because we have similar playing styles as a power running back.

VYPE: Football teaches you great life lessons. What has the sport taught you?

CURTIS: I've learned to never give up and just fight through adversity.

VYPE: You are a senior now. Looking to the future, what do you want to be doing five years from now?

CURTIS: In five years, I hope to be finishing college and continuing my football career at the next level.

VYPE: We have to ask, what is your Netflix binge and hype song?

CURTIS: I love to watch All- American and my hype song is Dreams and Nightmare by Meek Mill.

3 Things to Watch - Klein High

GROUND GAME: With the combination of Myles Arterberry, Quentin Curtis and QB Langston Stewart, Klein High has some bulls running the ball. Coach Shane Hallmark will stay on the ground to wear out opponents and keep the ball in the Bearkats' hands.

MYLES DELIVERS SMILES: You have to account for Arterberry as a defense. He returns punts and kicks, is the team's leading receiver, and is explosive out of the backfield as a running back. With a big season and good health, Arterberry may have Klein High going places.

D-UP: Klein High's strength on defense is the back seven. Malachi Griffiths, Aaron Cooper and Jaylen Ledet lead a solid- tackling secondary, while Daniel Moore is an athletic middle linebacker.