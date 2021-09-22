LOVING TO RUN: MacArthur's Silva Eyeing Deep Run in XC Season

GIOVANNI SILVA LOVES TO RUN.

The MacArthur senior could lace up his shoes and hit the road, sidewalk or course at any time of the day. He could run four times a day. It could even be 2 a.m.

Last season, Silva's passion for running paid off with a District 14-6A Championship in cross country in the fall and then a district crown in the 3200-meter, 1600-meter and 800-meter runs for the MacArthur boys.

He was the most dominant runner in Aldine ISD in 2020.

What makes the runs in the spring even more impressive is that Silva won that trio of district titles with a stress fracture in his right foot, which he suffered at a race in mid-March.

After his season was over, Silva had to wear a boot, be on crutches and use a knee-walker to get around for three months. An injury, which didn't require surgery, and time off that gave him an even bigger appreciation for running.

"It gave me a good outlook and I started to get a new perspective on life," Silva said. "Running is my outlet and without it, it made me think."

In mid-July – less than a month before the cross country season was set to begin – Silva went on his first run again.

"My first run was two days ago, and I still feel the same," Silva said. "It's all in the heart. Running is a mental sport."

As Silva prepares for his senior season, he knows there is still work to be done but is confident in MacArthur cross country coach Kelly Silak to "put me on the right path".

Which Silva hopes lands him a spot on the starting line at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock come November.

"I want to make it all the way," Silva said. "I've been talking about State for a long time now. That's my goal."