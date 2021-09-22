Athlete of the Week: Jacob Brown of Paetow presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Paetow defeated Foster to open up district play and the Panthers were lead by Jacob Brown who accounted for over 300 yards in the win. He has rushed for over 541 yards 9 TD's averaging over 13 yards per carry. Congrats to Jacob Brown on the being named Athlete of the Week.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet.

