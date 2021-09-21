Clear icon
81º

Sports

Astros rout Angels 10-0 and lower magic number to 8

Road includes 3 more in Anaheim, 3 in Oakland this weekend

Associated Press

Tags: astros, magic number, angels, framber valdez
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- The Houston Astros moved closer to the AL West title with a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Framber Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball and Marwin Gonzalez launched a grand slam in Houston’s fifth win in six games. Martin Maldonado hit a three-run homer in the eighth and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits. Houston moved seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost to Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six. Jaime Barria gave up 10 hits as the Angels lost their fourth straight.

AP-WF-09-21-21 0556GMT

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: