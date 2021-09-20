Katy holds onto No. 1 Ranking; Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

With a big win over The Woodlands 21-14, the Katy Tigers hold on to VYPE's No. 1 Class 6A Ranking powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.
The Tigers did it with a big dose of RB Seth Davis, who had over 200 yards rushing on the night.
Atascocita went back up to Dallas, falling to Denton Guyer 46-35 dropping them slightly in the polls. Dickinson trounced Dobie in a Top 20 matchup as did Clear Falls over Cinco Ranch.
Who moves into the Top 20? How about the Klein Forest Golden Eagles, who are 4-0 on the season under coach Jonathan Wilson.
THE GALLERIES
KATY Beats The Woodlands by Justin Hartojo
CLEAR SPRING BEATS CINCO RANCH by Andy Tolbert
VYPE's Class 6A
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Spring Lions
No. 3 Westfield Mustangs
No. 4 Bridgeland Bears
No. 5 Atascocita Eagles
No. 6 North Shore Mustangs
No. 7 CE King Panthers
No. 8 Tompkins Falcons
No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 11 Tomball Cougars
No. 12 Clear Falls Knights
No. 13 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 14 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 15 Dickinson Gators
No. 16 Dawson Eagles
No. 17 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 18 Dobie Longhorns
No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 20 Klein Forest Eagles
