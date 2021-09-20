Katy holds onto No. 1 Ranking; Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

With a big win over The Woodlands 21-14, the Katy Tigers hold on to VYPE's No. 1 Class 6A Ranking powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.

The Tigers did it with a big dose of RB Seth Davis, who had over 200 yards rushing on the night.

Atascocita went back up to Dallas, falling to Denton Guyer 46-35 dropping them slightly in the polls. Dickinson trounced Dobie in a Top 20 matchup as did Clear Falls over Cinco Ranch.

Who moves into the Top 20? How about the Klein Forest Golden Eagles, who are 4-0 on the season under coach Jonathan Wilson.

VYPE's Class 6A

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Spring Lions

No. 3 Westfield Mustangs

No. 4 Bridgeland Bears

No. 5 Atascocita Eagles

No. 6 North Shore Mustangs

No. 7 CE King Panthers

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons

No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 11 Tomball Cougars

No. 12 Clear Falls Knights

No. 13 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 14 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 15 Dickinson Gators

No. 16 Dawson Eagles

No. 17 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 18 Dobie Longhorns

No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 20 Klein Forest Eagles

