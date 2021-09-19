(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

THROUGH THE LENS: Goose Creek CISD Tennis

Catch up with Baytown Sterling and Baytown Lee tennis programs from Goose Creek Consolidated ISD

Ranger Tennis - "Last year, making the regional semifinals, was the success of the last three or four year building. With this senior class, it continues to build with this group. I feel like they set the tone and they are hungrier this year to make another deep run. They're teaching the younger kids the process and it is rolling across the board." - John Tremmel (8th year Sterling Tennis Head Coach)

Gander Tennis - "It's exciting to see such a large group this early in the year. We have a lot of new faces on the team, including seven freshmen and five upperclassmen who will be playing their first season of fall tennis. Our goal will be to establish a fun, welcoming and engaging atmosphere where students develop foundation in fitness, teamwork, strokes, etc. I hope this group of kids continues to grow throughout the year and sets a foundation for years to come." - Bradnon Funderburg (8th year as Baytown Lee Tennis Head Coach)

