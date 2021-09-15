Coach of the Week: Candice Gibson of College Park Volleyball presented by ARS

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Long time College Park volleyball coach Candice Gibson recently secured her 400th career victory. A major milestone that gives Gibson the nod for Coach of the Week.

