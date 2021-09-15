Athlete of the Week: Bert Emanuel Jr of Ridge Point presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Ridge Point quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr put on an impressive performance against Dickinson accounting for over 400 yards off offense and 5 TDs. A showing like that gives Emanuel the nod for Athlete of the Week.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet.

