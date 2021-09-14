Cloudy icon
Team of the Week: Atascocita Football presented by Allegiance Bank

Team of the Week: Atascocita Football presented by Allegiance Bank
Team of the Week: Atascocita Football presented by Allegiance Bank

Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Atascocita made headlines across the state recently by defeating Allen at Eagle Stadium. This was Allen's first loss ever in the stadium (opened in 2012) and first home defeat since October 2010. Atascocita defeated Allen convincingly 41-20. That gives Atascocita the nod for team of the week.

