IN FOCUS: 'Wolves fall to Montgomery in another close one presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

IN FOCUS: 'Wolves fall to Montgomery in another close one

The Timberwolves of Beaumont United don't have a win to show yet this season, but they are in every game.

United fell to West Brook by 14, then to PN-G by four and last weekend to Montgomery 23-19.

The 'Wolves get a week off before going into district play with Baytown Sterling.

VYPE U intern Kennedi Cooper was on the scene to capture the images.

