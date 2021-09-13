Through the Lens: Willis Tennis

The Willis tennis team laces the shoes back up this fall in one of the toughest districts in all of greater Houston. The Woodlands and College Park are tough competition, so the Wildkats will have their work cut out for them.



The squad is lead by seven senior that includes Brenan Mansker, Ryan Glasgow, Colton Land, Abishek Anand and Charles Sexton on the boys' side and Macey Conatser and Jenna Dempsey on the Girls' side. Can they get Willis in the conversation as a district contender on their last ride?