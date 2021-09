(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Break up the Rangers; Clements is 3-0 going into district

It's early, but the Clements Rangers are 3-0 after dismantling Pasadena 59-0 Friday night.

QB Micah Darnell, RB Dimas Kusuma and Patrick Smith are an explosive trio on offense. Darnell is the son of coach Bobby Darnell.

Next up is district-mate Dulles.

VYPE photog Andy Tolbert was on the scene.