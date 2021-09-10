FULLY CHARGED: Chargers' Guzzetta working in pursuit of next level

FULSHEAR SENIOR LINEBACKER LUKE GUZZETTA HAS A GOAL. IT'S TO PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL.

"Ever since I was a little kid and first touched a football, I have always dreamed of playing at the next level and that mission will not stop until it comes true," said Guzzetta, who started playing at four years old because he loved the contact and fast pace.

He's on the right track. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder totaled 121 tackles and four sacks last season, emerging as the leader of the Chargers' defense.

"Every year, I train to come back the next season bigger, faster and smarter than I was from the season before," Guzzetta said.

Fulshear is under new leadership in head coach Nick Codutti and defensive coordinator Kaeron Johnson, who is changing the Chargers' defense to a 3-3-5 from a 3-4.

"The new defense is a good change," Guzzetta said. "It will help us be able to put the right people in the right spots."

Guzzetta, also an all-district punter, talked more with VYPE.

VYPE: What do you credit for your success last season, and how do you get better?

GUZZETTA: With having one season already under my belt, I had a lot of experience and had seen and learned a lot, which helped me. Moving forward to this season, watching film is going to really benefit me, and taking the time to sit down and learn the new defense.

VYPE: What are your expectations for your team and yourself this year?

GUZZETTA: Bringing in the new coaches has really helped change the environment of Fulshear. The difference this year is that we are all on the same page. It's a brotherhood and having each other's backs is the most important thing. As a player, I feel I fit the new defense very well and plan to have another great season.

VYPE: What did you personally learn from 2020 and going through the pandemic?

GUZZETTA: Last year, I learned many things. The most important thing is that it doesn't matter how much talent you have on your team - the brotherhood is what matters most.

3 Things to Watch: Fulshear

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: After winning eight total games in its first three years of varsity play, Fulshear has a new head coach in Nick Codutti, the former offensive coordinator at Tomball High. Codutti brings energy and a passion for the spread offense. He will call the plays on offense.

POTENTIAL PLAYMAKERS: Junior quarterback Parker Williams, junior receiver Jax Medica, senior receiver Tyjae Williams and junior fullback Seth Smith are key returners on offense. All have size, speed and versatility.

KNOW-HOW: Experience will not be an issue for Fulshear. Eighteen starters return and many of those are three-year starters.