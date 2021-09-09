THE 411: Taylor Thomas

Taylor Thomas can ball. She's one of the top 13-6A kill artists but you would never know it by her chill personalty. She can also run and jump as an integral part of the track and field team. She is also a stud on the powder puff football team and will not be beaten.



With that being said, let's see what makes this senior tick in our favorite VYPE 411 Feature.

VYPE: What is something weird that most people don't know about you?

THOMAS: I was bit by a very poisonous snake in the seventh grade and almost died. The doctors literally were saying I was going to have to amputate my foot.

VYPE: What is your Netflix binge right now?

THOMAS: Grey's Anatomy

VYPE: What is your plan after graduating from Willis?

THOMAS: I'm currently in the nursing program here at Willis and I will be going to Texas A&M's nursing school. Then I plan to go to med school to be a nurse anesthetist.

Ad

VYPE: What has playing sports taught you the most?

THOMAS: Track was a big part of my life and it's all on you. Volleyball is the polar opposite. Teamwork in sports is way more important that people just watching might think.

VYPE: What music gets you hyped before a big game?

THOMAS: Well, it's not really hype music but anything by Harry Styles. I'm obsessed with him.