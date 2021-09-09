1st & 10: North Shore's Denver Harris

We all know the athletes that grace the cover of VYPE have athletic prowess, eye-popping stats, big-time offers and have plethora of stars next to their names.

But who are they outside of football, what makes them tick?

Get to know North Shore's Denver Harris!

VYPE: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FOOD WHEN YOU GO OUT?

Harris: I like any seafood place that has good seafood that's really spicy.

VYPE: WHO HAS INSPIRED YOU FROM THE BEGINNING?

Harris: My older brother, that's who I've always looked up to. Also, my mom. As far as players, probably LeBron [James] and Odell Beckham Jr. He's my favorite, he's different. He has everything on lock from football to entertainment to music to dancing.

VYPE: THE INTENSITY AND DISCIPLINE OF NORTH SHORE IS LIKE NO OTHER PROGRAM, DO YOU LOVE THAT?

Ad

Harris: I love it. When I first came into the program, I wasn't used to it. I wanted to give up and transfer. But I stuck to the program because it's there to better us.

VYPE: WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE PROGRAM?

Harris: It has to be big on leadership and togetherness. Somewhere that has genuine energy and that has people who want to ride for each other.