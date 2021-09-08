VYPE Volleyball Rankings: District play around the corner; gallery

The games that count... start now.

The preseason tourneys and non-conference games are wrapping up and it's time for district play. Houston is going to be a battlefield as teams now position for district titles and playoff positioning.

From the south come the Dawson Eagles, who are long, athletic and powerful. Up north is The Woodlands, who are doing Woodlands' things... winning. Out west, Cy Ranch and Tompkins are tuned up for a great year.

Check out the VYPE rankings as the playoff crystal ball begins to come into focus.

CLASS 6A VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS





No. 1 Pearland Dawson Eagles (26-4)

No. 2 Cypress Ranch Mustangs (24-3)

No. 3 The Woodlands Highlanders (27-4)

No. 4 Katy Tompkins Falcons (20-5)

No. 5 Klein Bearkats (22-8)

No. 6 College Park Cavs (16-3)

No. 7 Cypress Woods Wildcats (24-6)

No. 8 Ridge Point Panthers (18-8)

No. 9 Bridgeland Bears (20-9)

No. 10 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (20-10)

No. 11 Clear Springs Chargers (19-10)

No. 12 Pearland Oilers (19-10)

No. 13 Tomball Cougars (19-11)

No. 14 Seven Lakes Spartans (15-14)

No. 15 Oak Ridge War Eagles (18-11)

No. 16 George Ranch Longhorns (16-12)

No. 17 Fort Bend Clements (17-9)

No. 18 Kingwood Mustangs (15-12)

No. 19 Katy Tigers (17-13)

No. 20 Clear Creek Wildcats (17-12)

CLASS 5A



No. 1 Barbers Hill (25-2)

No. 2 Friendswood (23-6)

No. 3 Manvel (18-11)

No. 4 Lake Creek (15-8)

No. 5 Foster Falcons (15-12)

No. 6 Fulshear Chargers (20-12)

No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers (18-12)

No. 8 Santa Fe Indians (15-11)

No. 9 Jordan Warriors (15-10)

No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs (19-13)